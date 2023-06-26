BikePGH holds second Open Streets event of the season

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburghers got a chance to put on their walking shoes on Sunday and get out their bikes, skates, and yoga mats in various parts of the city.

BikePGH hosted the second Open Streets event of the season on the North Side, in the Strip District, and in Lawrenceville.

Open Streets Pittsburgh is a free, all-ages event that builds on healthier, more connected communities.

The event attracts more than 50,000 guests each summer.

There were tons of activities including free YMCA fitness classes, music, and bicycle obstacle courses.

"We've been doing it for about 10 years, said BikePGH's Ciro Black. "We shut down a large portion of our city to car traffic to let people enjoy the street, enjoy our city, on foot by bike, roller blading, skateboarding, whatever you like. Seeing our city from a different point of view. Being able to stop and enjoy it and not just be going from Point A to Point B as fast as possible in a car."

This is the second year for the event.