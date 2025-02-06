Authorities team up with Big Shot Bob's in Avalon to discourage drunk driving on Super Bowl Sunday

Authorities team up with Big Shot Bob's in Avalon to discourage drunk driving on Super Bowl Sunday

Authorities team up with Big Shot Bob's in Avalon to discourage drunk driving on Super Bowl Sunday

AVALON, Pa. (KDKA) — PennDOT and the Pennsylvania DUI Association are encouraging drivers to be safe and sober this Super Bowl weekend.

"We understand you're excited to celebrate the Super Bowl, but you absolutely cannot get behind the wheel impaired. There's absolutely no excuse for it," said Yasmeen Manyisha with PennDOT.

PennDOT data from last year reported 198 crashes statewide on Super Bowl Sunday, resulting in one fatality. This year, PennDOT and the Pennsylvania DUI Association are teaming up with the original Big Shot Bob's in Avalon to provide flyers on driver awareness. Those flyers will be attached to every delivery and takeout box they send out this weekend.

"We're really happy that they're partnering with PennDOT and the PA DUI Association. Ultimately, we want our community members to be safe and be responsible," Manyisha said.

Big Shot Bob's owner Matt Cercone says they will be serving customers starting early Sunday afternoon until kickoff for the big game. And he says safe and sober driving is important for everyone, from his delivery drivers to customers coming in for pickup orders, and the community at large.

"It affects the employees. It affects the customers. It affects the neighborhood. It affects the kids in the back. It could affect, like we said, the ripple in the pond effect. One little thing can affect multiple different items and different people, and it's very important to be safe," Cercone said.

Officials advise drivers to be mindful of any medications they take that could have an adverse effect with alcohol.

Law enforcement will be out monitoring drivers who might be impaired, but if you plan to drink during the game, it's safer to arrange a ride home.

"Impairment is — regardless if it's an alcoholic beverage or drugs or a combination of both — it is illegal, dangerous and can cause tragic consequences if you're driving impaired behind the wheel. Enjoy the game, but make your arrangements in advance," said Cathy Tress with the Pennsylvania DUI Association.