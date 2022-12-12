Bicyclist rescued after falling off cliff near Duck Hollow Trail

Bicyclist rescued after falling off cliff near Duck Hollow Trail

Bicyclist rescued after falling off cliff near Duck Hollow Trail

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man was rescued Sunday morning after falling off a cliff near the Duck Hollow Trail.

Pittsburgh Police said the man was on a bicycle when he fell about 25 feet off a cliffside, landing on the gravel surrounding the train tracks below.

The rail service was shut down during the rescue.

The victim was rushed to the hospital with several injuries but is in stable condition.