Beyonce bringing 'RENAISSANCE' World Tour to Pittsburgh this summer

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh BeyHive get ready because Beyonce is coming to Pittsburgh this summer.

On Wednesday, dates for her RENAISSANCE World Tour were released and Pittsburgh is part of her tour.

She will be in Pittsburgh at Acrisure Stadium on August 3.

However, her website listed a name near and dear in the hearts of Pittsburghers.

Heinz Field.

Beyonce tour dates Beyonce Official Website

Ticket sales have not yet been announced for her Pittsburgh stop on August 3.