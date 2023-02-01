Watch CBS News
Entertainment

Beyonce bringing 'RENAISSANCE' World Tour to Pittsburgh this summer

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh BeyHive get ready because Beyonce is coming to Pittsburgh this summer. 

On Wednesday, dates for her RENAISSANCE World Tour were released and Pittsburgh is part of her tour. 

She will be in Pittsburgh at Acrisure Stadium on August 3. 

However, her website listed a name near and dear in the hearts of Pittsburghers. 

Heinz Field. 

screenshot-2023-02-01-090808.jpg
Beyonce tour dates Beyonce Official Website

Ticket sales have not yet been announced for her Pittsburgh stop on August 3. 

First published on February 1, 2023 / 9:10 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.