Bethel Park School District among those taking a new approach to teacher in-service days

When parents look at the school calendar and see that their child is off for a teacher in-service day, they likely think of those teachers sitting in administrative meetings or drafting their lesson plans, but now, several local school districts are taking a new approach.

As the importance of mental health and wellbeing is becoming more prioritized, it's applying to both students and teachers.

At Bethel Park High School, there were no students on the court for gym class on Thursday, but the teachers were getting a workout to a rhythm that was innovative and immersive.

It certainly was not your typical in-service day.

"This was something that became very important to me," said school nurse Elieen Wallace, who came up with the idea for a staff wellness day. "[We're] trying to avoid any kind of burnout. Also some self-care, which is so important for all of us."

Businesses and organizations showed up with free resources, and there were breakout sessions on everything from financial literacy to health and nutrition, and personal protection.

Each employee was also able to customize their day.

"Needs vary, just like our students," said Mandi Figioli, a district administrator. "People come with something different they need from the day, so we have sessions about financial literacy, sessions about nutrition, exercise, some hobby rooms where people are sharing their hobbies with each other, some game rooms where people are interacting."

For music teacher Maggie Sheffer, creative expression is very important.

"I think everyone's letting their guard down and getting to be themselves today," she said. "It's definitely a nice break from teaching every day and getting to be refreshed and ready to see our students tomorrow."

Other districts in the region like Upper St. Clair and Baldwin are also doing their own staff wellness events.

"I think when teachers have their mental health, they can teach more effectively," said junior Caden Smith.

It also creates a learning environment that builds relationships and brings a connection to the curriculum.

"In order to take care of a classroom and students, the teachers first need to take care of themselves," added senior Nico Rich.

Now they have healthier, more energized teachers with more of a focus on our future.