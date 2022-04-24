Best Buddies friendship walk raises hundreds of thousands

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Hundreds of people turned out at Highmark Stadium on Sunday to support inclusion.

The Best Buddies friendship walk is the leading walk in the country that supports inclusion for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The event is to make them feel included.

"Best Buddies is an international nonprofit, we work to enhance the lives of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities through one-to-one friendship, integrated employment, leadership development, and inclusive living," said Samantha Civitate, the Best Buddies PA Director of Development.

More than $123,000 was raised on Sunday, which surpassed their goal by $8,000.