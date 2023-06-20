Bessemer Borough man arrested after girlfriend found shot to death in couple's home; state police investigating
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police have arrested a Lawrence County man after his girlfriend was found shot to death in their Bessemer Borough home early Tuesday morning, state police said.
Investigators from the state police's forensics unit arrived at the scene just before 3 a.m.
The victim, 33-year-old Brandi Genova, was found with several gunshot wounds inside the home on Bestview Avenue, state police said. A autopsy will be done later today.
Michael Work, 33, was arrested overnight at the Union Square shopping plaza in Union Township. He is charged with criminal homicide and being held in the Lawrence County Jail without bond.
Work's family were the first to call state police Monday night after "he told them he shot his girlfriend" at their home, state police investigators said.
Investigators left the scene just before 5 a.m.
State police in New Castle are handling the investigation.
