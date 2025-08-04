Watch CBS News
Crime

Man who pulled gun on Pennsylvania pastor during sermon sentenced to up to 60 years in prison

By
Garrett Behanna
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh.
Garrett Behanna is a digital producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has been with the KDKA team since May 2022.
Read Full Bio
Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania pastor "blessed" to be alive after man tries to shoot him during sermon
Pennsylvania pastor "blessed" to be alive after man tries to shoot him during sermon 02:21

The man who was seen on camera pulling a gun on a Pennsylvania pastor during a sermon last year was sentenced Monday to up to 60 years in prison.

Bernard Polite, 27, of Braddock, pleaded guilty, but mentally ill, to third-degree murder and criminal attempt homicide. 

Polite was charged with the murder of his cousin, Derek Polite, and the attempted homicide of Pastor Glenn Germany of the Dwelling Place Church.

Video taken by the church's deacon and posted online by Pastor Germany shows the moment the pastor suddenly found himself staring down the barrel of a gun in May 2024.

screenshot-2024-05-05-230354.png
Video taken by the church's deacon and posted online by Pastor Germany shows the moment the pastor suddenly found himself staring down the barrel of a gun in May 2024. Provided

After Polite's arrest, family members found Derek Polite deceased in the home that both men shared. Investigators determined Derek suffered a gunshot wound to the head, while evidence consistent with the gun was recovered from Bernard's person at the church.

Polite was sentenced to 15 to 40 years for murder in the third degree, and a consecutive sentence of five to 20 years for criminal attempt homicide. He faces a total aggregate sentence of 20 to 60 years in prison.

Garrett Behanna

Garrett Behanna is a digital producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has been with the KDKA team since May 2022.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue