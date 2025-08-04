Man who pulled gun on Pennsylvania pastor during sermon sentenced to up to 60 years in prison

Pennsylvania pastor "blessed" to be alive after man tries to shoot him during sermon

The man who was seen on camera pulling a gun on a Pennsylvania pastor during a sermon last year was sentenced Monday to up to 60 years in prison.

Bernard Polite, 27, of Braddock, pleaded guilty, but mentally ill, to third-degree murder and criminal attempt homicide.

Polite was charged with the murder of his cousin, Derek Polite, and the attempted homicide of Pastor Glenn Germany of the Dwelling Place Church.

Video taken by the church's deacon and posted online by Pastor Germany shows the moment the pastor suddenly found himself staring down the barrel of a gun in May 2024.

After Polite's arrest, family members found Derek Polite deceased in the home that both men shared. Investigators determined Derek suffered a gunshot wound to the head, while evidence consistent with the gun was recovered from Bernard's person at the church.

Polite was sentenced to 15 to 40 years for murder in the third degree, and a consecutive sentence of five to 20 years for criminal attempt homicide. He faces a total aggregate sentence of 20 to 60 years in prison.