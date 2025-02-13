Bentworth School District switches to remote learning amid flu outbreak

The flu strain spreading around the region is continuing to cause challenges and it's not just in hospitals, but also in workplaces and schools. This is causing some schools, including the Bentworth School District, to switch to remote learning.

Both the middle school and high school were empty on Thursday, in fact, every school in the district was empty because the latest flu virus has taken its toll.

Doctors' offices are certainly filled with school-aged kids showing symptoms of the flu and it's happening everywhere, including Bentworth.

Just two days ago, it posted a warning to the district's Facebook page asking parents to take caution and keep their kids safe. Now, it went from a warning to a post of a decision. The superintendent canceled in-person instruction and called for two days of remote learning, saying there had been too many students and staff calling off sick.

"A good idea, I'm sick right now and stuff passes very easily," said Emily Starr, a parent in the district. "It can do harm, especially if they have a compromised immune system. I think it's a great idea."

While students and many of the staff are absent from the halls, a deep clean has been ordered and now surfaces are being sanitized, all in an effort to get a hand on the virus. The CDC has called this strain the worst in 28 years since it began keeping records.

"I do think it's a good idea, I don't think you should be going to school or work if you're sick," added Laura Hritz, another parent in the Bentworth School District. "You're spreading it around."

The superintendent said he feels he's doing the right thing by calling for remote learning but added an apology to the community, saying he understands the unplanned change in instruction can cause hardship but hopes the proactive measure can prevent the further spread of the flu.

The flu strain isn't just hitting the student body, we asked the superintendent to talk but said he was too sick to talk in person and even said he was too sick to appear over Zoom.