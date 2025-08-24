Benefit concert takes place for victims of U.S. Steel Clairton plant explosion

Clairton community gathers for benefit concert to support victims of U.S. Steel plant explosion

It was music with a purpose on Sunday evening in Clairton, as people gathered for the last Summer Concert Series, but this one was aimed at raising money.

It's been almost two weeks since the Clairton coke plant explosion, and the road to healing remains uncertain, but Clairton Park was packed on Sunday night with people raising money for their neighbors.

"When tragedy happens in this town, the community always comes together, despite differences; they always bring it together and rally up and do what needs to be done," said Amy Sowers, the owner of Bald Hippie Productions and Summer Concert Series organizer.

"It's important to help out the victims of the tragedy at the mill, which is literally right over the hill from this park. Anything we can do to help is what we want to do," said Andy Gorstak, owner of Bald Hippie.

The final summer concert at Clairton Park was more than good music, raffles, and auctions, with every dollar going to steelworkers.

"We just wanted to do something. We're a caring community. We wanted to do something for them and U.S. Steel. I think it makes everyone participating feel good. I think the community feels they're helping," said raffle organizer Linda Pittman.

The event also included a little baking with love.

"We thought, 'How can we help,' and we know we're pretty good at cooking in the kitchen, so might as well," said Diana Lattanzia-Bell and Emily Skalos. "It's peace of mind for the families."

Organizers say it was a no-brainer to step up, remembering that tragic day when a valve exploded at the Clairton plant, killing two and injuring 10.

"I'm hoping to raise a lot of money to give to the local union so they can give it to families who need it," Sowers said.

Big West and Mighty Mystic took the stage, hoping their music sent a message of healing.

"We're feeling happy to be a part of such a great cause. The community has been hurting, so we're happy to bring reggae music to help uplift the spirits, get people dancing, grooving in a one love way," said Kevin from Mighty Mystic.

U.S. Steel says the explosion at the plant happened during maintenance work on a gas line when pressure built up inside a valve, leading to the failure and explosion.