Below average temperatures stick around on Wednesday, and there's a snow chance on Thursday

Any Alert Days Ahead? Not right now. We could potentially see a FAWD issued for Thursday afternoon if squalls are worse than expected. Temperatures should be too warm for a FAWD early next week due to snow and rain.

Aware: So far this month we are running 0.9 degrees above average when it comes to temperatures.

A very cold airmass remains in place Wednesday with highs only expected to hit the low 20s. Skies will be cloudy with some decent snow showers passing by to the south of Western Pennsylvania. If you miss out on snow Wednesday, no worries with snow expected locally through the day on Thursday.

Pittsburgh area forecast: February 19, 2025. KDKA Weather Center

Thursday snow showers will be off and on with around an inch of snow likely falling in your neighborhood. The exception will be in the Ridges of Westmoreland and Fayette counties, along with the westward-facing slopes of the Laurel Highlands where up to 5 inches of snow could fall. Snow squalls could be fairly intense on Thursday afternoon, but right now the chance of you encountering a snow squall appears fairly low. If we get a little more instability as the push of cold air drops in, we could see more snow than expected.

Snow accumulation on Friday: February 19, 2025. KDKA Weather Center

While we wait on snow, the cold air isn't going anywhere soon. Similar to Tuesday, our average daily temperature should be a good 15-20 degrees below average on Wednesday. We will continue to see temperatures well below the seasonal average for this time of the year through at least Friday. High temperatures do return to the 30s on Saturday, with highs near 40 degrees on Sunday. Towards the weekend temperatures will also remain below average.

First alert weather headlines: February 19, 2025. KDKA Weather Center

Just quickly looking ahead, a couple of mid-level disturbances should slide through early next week bringing both a snow and rain chance. Interestingly, we could see the switch from rain to snow and back to rain happen multiple times. Temperatures right now look to remain too warm for much of an impact to the area's drivers.

The 7-Day Forecast: February 19, 2025. KDKA Weather Center

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos