Belle Vernon Area School District to increase elementary school security Monday after receiving online threats

Police are investigating potential threats involving the Belle Vernon Area School District.

The district sent a letter to parents on Saturday morning, saying the alleged threats were made on a social media platform or a large group chat.

The district adds that parents are encouraged to review their child's online presence and use of social media applications.

"Open communication, supervision, and education help children build healthy and responsible digital habits," district officials say.

There will be an increased security presence at Rostraver Elementary School on Monday out of an abundance of caution.