Contractor arrested, accused of spraypainting swastikas onto Beaver home

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Beaver Borough Police announce arrest in connection with spraypainted swastikas
Police in Beaver Borough have arrested a contractor they say is responsible for spraypainting swastikas onto the side of a home last week.

Last week, police were investigating and a reward was being offered after swastikas were found spraypainted onto the side of a home near Fifth Street and Sharon Road. 

Police announced Sunday evening that someone has been arrested in connection with the incident. Police say investigators identified the person by tracking a vehicle that was used at the time. 

The person responsible for the vandalism was identified as a 'disgruntled contractor' who is not from the area and the spraypainting was done as part of a business dispute, according to police.

Police say the incident was not part of a larger of widespread threat in the community. 

"We want to thank our community, the Beaver County Commissioners, and Beaver County Crime Solvers for their cooperation and assistance in this matter," police said. "Your support plays a vital role in keeping our town safe."

Anyone with concerns or more information about the case is asked to contact Beaver Borough Police. 

