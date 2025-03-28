$2,000 reward offered for information on swastikas spray-painted onto Beaver County home

A $2,000 reward is being offered after swastikas were spray-painted on the side of a home in the borough of Beaver.

Beaver police said on Friday that they're investigating a "disturbing" act of vandalism where a hate symbol was spray-painted onto the side of a residential building near Fifth Street and Sharon Road.

Police and the Beaver County commissioners are each offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible. Residents in the area are encouraged to check their security cameras and report any suspicious activity.

"This act of antisemitism is unacceptable and does not reflect the values of our community," Beaver police said in a press release.

Investigators believe that the graffiti is an isolated incident.

"However, we take this matter extremely seriously and are committed to ensuring that those responsible are held accountable," police added.

According to the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh, after the Hamas attack in Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, the Pittsburgh area has seen a 30% increase in antisemitic incidents, and the momentum has continued consistently at an elevated pace.

Anyone with information is asked to call Beaver police at 724-775-0880.