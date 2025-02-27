Beaver shot 14 times in head recovering at Pennsylvania wildlife center

A beaver is recovering at a wildlife center in Pennsylvania after it was found with 14 BBs lodged in its head.

The Raven Ridge Wildlife Center in the borough of Washington, Lancaster County, said it rescued the beaver from the Susquehanna River on Jan. 24.

"Unfortunately, this beaver was in feeble health, so capturing him was easy," the center wrote on Facebook.

After almost a week of trying to stabilize him, the beaver was taken to a veterinarian. Several procedures and tests determined that he had pneumonia. But what was even more concerning was what they found in his head.

"We discovered that the beaver had 14 bb-sized pellets lodged in his head, and his sinus area had caused an infection resistant to standard antibiotics. The pellet also hit the beaver's left eye, which he is now blind," the center said.

The wildlife center said it's working with the Pennsylvania Game Commission to seek any leads and figure out who is responsible for the beaver's injuries. They said it happened in Marietta, Pennsylvania, near the Susquehanna Beach island area, where there's a duck blind.

"The condition of this beaver when he arrived at our facility was deplorable. We are doing everything we can to keep him comfortable and are working closely with a team of experts to provide the necessary care for this unique case. Acts of cruelty like this are unacceptable, and while we understand it may be a long shot, we are determined to locate those responsible for such a horrific act against this wild animal," the wildlife center wrote on Facebook.

Rescuers said he's gradually showing signs of improvement, but his rehabilitation process is expected to be "extensive and demanding," and birdshot still in his head poses a concern. Still, they're hopeful.

A fundraiser on Facebook has collected over $6,000 for the beaver's care.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pennsylvania Game Commission at 1-888-PGC-8001.