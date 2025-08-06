Beaver Falls High School implementing new attendance policy

As students are preparing to return to the classroom, a new attendance policy is being implemented at Beaver Falls High School for the upcoming year.

In a letter addressed to parents and families, school leaders said they are making a number of changes at the high school they say are aimed at promoting positive learning and to help children be successful both inside and outside of the classroom.

A new attendance policy is taking effect this school year that will make students ineligible for extracurricular activities including athletics, field trips, club participation, and dances if they miss 15 or more days of school.

School leaders say the policy reflects a connection between attendance and success in the classroom.

"Students who attend school regularly are more likely to perform well academically, graduate on time, and develop important habits that contribute to success in college, career, and life," leaders said.

Students who miss 15 or more days of school and become ineligible for extracurriculars will have a chance to re-earn eligibility by attending after school programs.

Dress code policies at Beaver Falls High School being updated

In addition to the high school's new attendance policy, the school's dress code is also being updated.

Starting this year, students will not be allowed to wear pajama pants or hats and will also not be allowed to bring blankets into the school building.

School leaders say the changes to the dress code policies are aimed at promoting a professional and distraction-free atmosphere that is conducive to learning.

"By dressing appropriately, we hope to help students prepare for future environments where professional attire and decorum are expected," school leaders said.