Beaver County woman arrested, accused of making threats to kill her disabled child

An Aliquippa woman is facing charges after she allegedly made threats on social media to kill her disabled, 8-year-old child.

Aliquippa police were notified around 4 p.m. Monday about a woman on Facebook Live making threats to kill her child.

Several callers to the police station identified the woman as Valerie McDermott, 42, of McMinn Street.

Responding officers obtained and reviewed the video where McDermott "made multiple very specific threats about harming [and] killing her child," according to the City of Aliquippa Police Department.

When officers arrived at her residence, McDermott allegedly refused to open her locked screen door. Officers told McDermott multiple times that she was under arrest for the threats made against her child and for endangering the welfare of her child.

After McDermott refused to comply with the officers' requests, officers forced entry into the residence and took McDermott into custody without incident.

The child was turned over to his grandmother.

McDermott was transported to the Beaver County Jail. Children and Youth Services were also notified.

McDermott has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child, terroristic threats, and obstruction of justice.