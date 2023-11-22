Pittsburgh-area sheriff's office coloring book features beloved therapy dog

By KDKA-TV's Ashley Funyak

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An annual coloring page contest for kids in Beaver County features a beloved therapy dog.

Sgt. Jennifer Bredemeir with the Beaver County Sheriff's Office says the page shows Carl, the office's therapy dog, standing next to a Christmas Tree. The page also includes the phrase "Happy holidays from Carl."

Bredemeir says she started organizing the contest in 2017 with permission from Sheriff Tony Guy as a way to engage with the local children.

"We love, as a department, to see all the artwork as it comes in," says Bredemir. "The pages are hung in the public hallway next to our office. Employees and visitors seem to enjoy the artwork as well, as it brings smiles to their faces when they pass through our hallways."

Children interested in participating in this year's coloring contest can find sheets available at the Beaver County Sheriff's Office, the Beaver County Courthouse, the ice arena and the human service building. Families unable to pick one up can also reach out to the sheriff's office for a page to be sent via email.

Kids have until Dec. 18 to finish coloring and return their pages to the sheriff's office. All participants must fill out the back of the coloring page, which asks for the participant's age, name, and phone number.

The contest features four different age groups: 4 and under, 5-8, 9-12, and 13 and older. Small prizes will be given out by the sheriff's office as well as prizes donated by local businesses.

In the past, Bredemeir says they've gotten consistent support from Kretchmar's Bakery, Artsy Doodle and Grandpa Joe's, along with free ice skate rentals from Beaver County Recreation and Tourism Department.

"The best part about it is having the kids come in and meet some of our deputies and K-9s," says Bredemeir. "Their eyes light up and they get to take home an extra present for the holidays and have an experience they may never have otherwise."

All children have the option to take their art home after the contest. The department asks permission to share the winning artwork on their social media pages. If you'd like more details or donate a prize for this year's participants, you can check out the office's post on social media.