Beaver County plant settles plastic pellet pollution lawsuit for $2.6 million

A Beaver County plant accused of spilling harmful plastic pellets into local waterways will pay millions in penalties and be forced to redesign its entire operation.

"This comprehensive settlement is good for our environment and good the people who want to recreate along Raccoon Creek and the Ohio River," said David Masur from PennEnvironment.

The sprawling Styropek facility in Monaca once produced more than 120,000 tons of plastic pellets every year. But watchdog groups revealed the company had been spilling those pellets, or "nurdles," into Raccoon Creek and the Ohio River.

"It was discovered that daily releases of wastewater and storm water from Styropek's facility were routinely filled with pellets, likely millions of nurdles over recent years," Masur said.

PennEnvironment and Three Rivers Waterkeeper filed a lawsuit in 2023, accusing Styropek of violating the Clean Water Act. Now a groundbreaking settlement requires the company to pay $2.6 million in penalties, with $2 million going directly to watershed restoration projects.

"Our combined efforts have led to this," said Heather Hutton VanTassel from Three Rivers Waterkeeper. "How much we've worked toward create a settlement that's not only going to protect our environment, but it's going to protect the people of our region."

Beyond the fines, Styropek must completely overhaul its stormwater collection system and will face automatic penalties whenever a single pellet escapes.

"It reinforces the premise that plastic facilities can and must meet the no nurdle discharge standard required by the Clean Water Act," said Matthew Donohue with the National Environmental Law Center.

The proposed settlement still needs approval from a federal judge. If it goes through, advocates say it could chart a new course for plastic pollution enforcement nationwide.

In a statement to KDKA, Styropek said, "This agreement reflects Styropek's commitment to environmental responsibility."

It went on to say that "the funds will be administered by a third party and are dedicated to the remediation of plastics in Raccoon Creek and for further remediation and clean-up efforts to Raccoon Creek and along the Ohio River."