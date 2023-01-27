Beaver County Humane Society's 'Senior To Senior' program matches pets to owners

BEAVER COUNTY (KDKA) - The Beaver County Humane Society's new program looks to match up senior animals with loving homes.

The "Senior to Senior Program" looks to match animals seven years or older with residents who are 65 or older.

The Humane Society said the program is meant for older adults who live healthy, active lifestyles but might face barriers to adopting a pet - including lack of transportation, no computer, or a limited income.

They also said that older pets are most often well-suited for older adults.

Seniors enrolled in the program get the adoption fee waived, initial veterinarian and dental care, and a welcome kit full of supplies.

Since the start of the program last March, they've matched up more than 30 happy companions.

Right now, they said they have three senior pets looking for the perfect match - all cats! Trip and Meeshee, the tabbies; and Smoke the black and white cat.

You can learn more about the program and which animals are up for adoption on their website at this link.