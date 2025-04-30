Beaver County Humane Society says it's out of kennel space

Between fewer adoptions, rising surrender rates and persistent economic challenges, the Beaver County Humane Society says it urgently needs adopters because its shelter is completely full of dogs.

With a full kennel, the humane society says it's not as easily able to rescue dogs from neglectful or abusive situations.

"As a limited admission shelter, we strive to accept every animal that comes to us—regardless of the circumstances—within our ability," shelter manager Cailin Rankin said in a news release. "We currently have 41 dogs in our care, 27 of whom are available for adoption, and another 44 on our owner-surrender wait list."

The wait time for surrender placement is now as long as a year, the humane society says, and it expects to see an even bigger need after neighboring Hancock County Animal Shelter in West Virginia recently announced new guidelines that reduce their ability to accept animals.

To try and combat the drop in adoptions, the Beaver County Humane Society says it's been holding outreach events like Yoga with Puppies or Crafts with Cats, giving animals a chance to get out of their kennels and meet potential new families.

But even then, the shelter says there are still many animals, especially dogs, that are looking for homes. Many dogs, like Astro and Ozzie, have been waiting for over 100 days.

"It's heartbreaking to see so many of our dogs continue to be passed over time and again," Rankin said. "We're calling on our supporters and communities across the greater Pittsburgh region to visit our shelter, meet our animals, share our stories, and help us connect these deserving dogs with families who will love them endlessly."

To free up space for other dogs who need help, the humane society says it's urgently looking for both adopters and fosters. Adoptable pets can be found online.