After taking in 30 cats from severe hoarding situation, Beaver County Humane Society faces "unprecedented crisis"

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- After taking in at least 30 cats from a severe hoarding situation, the Beaver County Humane Society said it's facing an "unprecedented crisis."

The humane society said the cats rescued from New Brighton experienced "unimaginable neglect and overcrowded conditions." They're all being thoroughly examined, receiving medical attention and in the process of being socialized to prepare them for their eventual adoption.

But because of the rescue, the humane society said it has reached its maximum capacity.

"We are facing an extraordinary challenge as our shelter is currently housing more than 100 cats, putting a significant strain on our resources and staff," said Alison Yazer, the Beaver County Humane Society's executive director, in a news release. "Our mission is to provide the best care possible for all these cats, but we cannot do it alone. We are calling on our communities, supporters, and animal lovers to come together and help us in this time of need."

The organization is asking people to adopt or foster, saying it will help alleviate the overcrowding. People can also donate, volunteer and share their message.

The humane society said it's committed to making a difference in the lives of the cats that were rescued, giving them "the second chance they deserve."

The humane society is the only animal shelter serving Beaver County and surrounding counties, Ohio and West Virginia. It's located on Brodhead Road in Aliquippa, and the humane society recently acquired the building across the street for an expansion.