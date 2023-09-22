Beaver County Humane Society plans expansion after acquiring building across street

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA) -- The Beaver County Humane Society is expanding after it bought a building that went up for sale right across the street.

The humane society said it acquired the former Airgas building at 3395 Brodhead Road.

"Our current facility was state-of-the-art when it initially opened 10 years ago, but we have definitely outgrown it," Alison Yazer, Beaver County Humane Society's executive director, said in a news release. "The fact that the building across the street went on the market while we were figuring out a way to expand our services was too serendipitous to pass up. This acquisition represents myriad possibilities for us as we move into the future of BCHS."

The humane society said recent gifts from supporters allowed them to install an X-ray machine and a dental suite on the premises. Those are expected to save the shelter more than $125,000 a year on services they previously had to outsource.

The X-ray machine and dental care are only for shelter animals right now, but the humane society said that could change going forward. Yazer said they hope they can offer those services to Beaver County residents and their pets soon.

The humane society said it plans on moving administrative roles into the new building, but it will also likely be home to other services to support the needs of shelter animals.

"With our growing needs, the new building will help us to expand our programs and services to better serve our communities," said humane society board president Debbie Klesser in a news release. "We believe purchasing an existing structure will save us substantial time and money in the long-run, and we're all excited about entering the next chapter."