Beaver County Humane Society calling for foster families to help with cats rescued from "severe hoarding" situation

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Despite an outpouring of help and support, the Beaver County Humane Society is still struggling after rescuing more than 30 cats from a Hopewell hoarding situation.

Last week, they were called to a home in Hopewell Township and the cats were taken in what was described as a "severe hoarding" situation but now they find themselves at maximum capacity.

"We're so incredibly fortunate to have such generous and kindhearted supporters who answered our call when we needed them the most," Alison Yazer, executive director, said. "Every single donation is being put to good use helping us rehabilitate our rescued cats and find them all loving forever families."

However, as they continue to help the rescued animals, they are desperately putting out the call for foster families to come and bring the cats in. along with other animals they are currently housing.

"The best place for these cats to recover is in a home," Cailin Rankin, shelter manager at BCHS, said. "Foster families receive everything they need to care for their foster pet from us including food, litter, and medical care. All they need to provide is love."

They're also reminding the public that when foster families step up, it frees kennel space for other animals that may need help.

Interested families can learn more about fostering an animal on their website at this link.