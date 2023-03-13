Beaver Co. man arrested following assault at Rivers Casino

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Beaver County man was arrested over the weekend following an assault that allegedly took place at the Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh.

Pennsylvania State Police say Edward Smorey was arrested on Saturday after the alleged assault took place at the Casino on Friday night.

Troopers say that Smorey assaulted his ex-girlfriend at the casino. When a bystander tried to intervene, Smorey threatened to kill him.

When security officers from the casino arrived, Smorey refused to cooperate and left the area before police showed up.

When State Police tried to contact Smorey on the 9th floor of the casino's parking garage, he sped through the garage, nearly hitting Trooper.

The next day, Troopers from the State Police's Beaver barracks served an arrest warrant for Smorey, who was taken into custody.

He was taken to the Allegheny County Jail on charges of aggravated assault, terroristic threats, harassment, disorderly conduct, fleeing and eluding, and reckless driving.

Smorey is currently out on bond and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for later this month.