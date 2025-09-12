Beaver County teacher facing 200 charges put on administrative leave

A Beaver County teacher is on leave after police charged him with over 200 counts of invasion of privacy and intercepting communications.

In a letter to families on Thursday, the Beaver Area School District said it learned that Dutch Ridge teacher Adam Stover was facing charges. According to the district's staff directory, Stover teaches sixth grade.

The district said the crimes are unrelated to his employment and don't involve any students or staff, but Stover is being placed on administrative leave "in an effort to provide a distraction-free learning experience."

"We understand that news like this can be upsetting. The well-being of our children remains our top priority," Superintendent Dr. Sean Aiken said in a letter to staff and families.

According to court documents, Stover is facing 129 felony counts of intercepting communications and 129 misdemeanor counts of invasion of privacy.

"Please be assured, the District remains committed to maintaining a supportive environment for every child and classroom learning will continue without interruption.

"We will continue to monitor the situation closely, and we are available to speak with parents, if you have any questions," the letter reads.