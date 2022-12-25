Bauerstown firefighters respond to Shaler Area High School over fire concerns

SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - The Bauerstown Volunteer Fire Department was called to Shaler Area High School Saturday evening over concerns of a possible fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered an odor emanating from the building.

A larger crew was soon assembled, and a hose was brought into the school. Trucks investigated and found a broken sprinkler line in the building, the department said via a Facebook post.

Crews worked for a few hours to secure the building and assist in the clean-up.