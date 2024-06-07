Bantam Jeep Heritage Festival takes over Butler

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) — Jeep lovers converged on the Butler area on Friday for the start of the three-day Bantam Jeep Heritage Festival.

For the last 13 years, owners of all makes and models of Jeeps have gathered in Butler, where American Bantam created the first Jeeps used in World War II.

Call it a subset of Americana: Jeeps as far as the eye can see.

"We are having a blast," one woman said. "Jeep fest is something we look forward to every year."

"It's a group culture thing," one man said. "Once you buy a Jeep, you become part of the Jeep family."

The Bantam Jeep Festival is that family's reunion. There were more than 2,000 Jeeps in all on Friday.

People like Wyatt Vincent travel 11 hours to get to the festival. His Jeep is decked out, fitting the theme "The Guardian."

"We love standing back and watching the smiles because everyone has a different dream and a hope," Vincent said. "And this world needs that right now, the smiles."

Krista Rowland took a page out of the TV show "The Walking Dead."

"She is my zombie hunter," Rowland said. "I built her to be able to survive and save my loved ones from any urban assault."

Vincent said he's big into giving to charity and helping others. So his Jeep matches that.

"It's a protector, it watches over people," he said.

Each Jeep is distinctive in its own right. But for all their owners, they are an extension of themselves.

The festival continues through the weekend.