Banana Bonanza: The Great American Banana Split Celebration returns to Latrobe

LATROBE (KDKA) - It is always a beautiful day in the neighborhood in the hometown of Fred Rogers and Arnold Palmer.

As many in the region know, Latrobe is also the birthplace of the Banana Split.

Starting tonight and running all weekend in Latrobe is The Great American Banana Split Celebration.

Now this celebration is in its 10th year, of course commemorating the creation of the Banana Split back in 1904 at a local drugstore here in Latrobe.

From its inception, the dessert became widely popular and is now enjoyed across the country.

Of course, here in its birthplace, this annual celebration is a big deal with events like a yellow tie gala, the 5K Banana Run, a cornhole tournament, a classic car show, the Banana Split Princess Pageant, and more!

The hub for a lot of the activity is the Latrobe Arts Center downtown - just one of many places serving up the tasty desert.

The festival kicks off today, with vendors opening at noon and the Yellow Tie Gala is tonight at 6 p.m.

If you are saying, 'hey, I'd like to make a banana split at home,' experts say you can have almost any sort of toppings, but it must be followed by whipped cream, maraschino cherries, and peanuts!

We've got the original recipe as well as all the fun events happening in Latrobe this weekend right here!