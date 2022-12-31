Watch CBS News
Baltimore Ravens rule out Lamar Jackson for Sunday's game against Pittsburgh Steelers

/ AP

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Lamar Jackson will miss a fourth straight game for the Baltimore Ravens because of his knee injury.

The Ravens on Friday ruled out Jackson for Sunday night's game against Pittsburgh. The Ravens have already clinched a playoff spot but trail Cincinnati by a game for first place in the AFC North.

Baltimore also ruled out cornerback Marcus Peters because of an injured calf. Defensive end Calais Campbell, who has been dealing with a knee injury, returned to practice Friday but was limited. He's listed as questionable.

Safety Geno Stone (hamstring) and tight end Nick Boyle (illness) are also questionable.

First published on December 30, 2022 / 8:33 PM

© 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

