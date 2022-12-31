Baltimore Ravens rule out Lamar Jackson for Sunday's game against Pittsburgh Steelers
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Lamar Jackson will miss a fourth straight game for the Baltimore Ravens because of his knee injury.
The Ravens on Friday ruled out Jackson for Sunday night's game against Pittsburgh. The Ravens have already clinched a playoff spot but trail Cincinnati by a game for first place in the AFC North.
Baltimore also ruled out cornerback Marcus Peters because of an injured calf. Defensive end Calais Campbell, who has been dealing with a knee injury, returned to practice Friday but was limited. He's listed as questionable.
Safety Geno Stone (hamstring) and tight end Nick Boyle (illness) are also questionable.
