Balloon release held for 15-year-old boy shot, killed in Ambridge

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA) — A 15-year-old who was shot and killed over the weekend in Ambridge is being remembered as a quiet kid who loved to play games.

On Thursday, a balloon release was held for Asaun Moreland.

"He was a very pleasant person, quiet. He didn't fight. He played his games," said his grandmother, Brenda Dixon.

Moreland was killed on Church Street on Sunday evening. His family said they would not wish the pain of this loss on anybody, but they did say something they heard from one of the people who found him has given them some comfort.

"He was not a street person. Every kid is going to be somewhere once and a while, but he was not one to hang and hang. He had certain friends and we knew who they were," Dixon said.

Speakers at the balloon release Thursday spoke out against gun violence and said this most recent incident has ignited them to increase their calls for change.

According to officials, Moreland knew the two people who shot him. Nasean Hunt has been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting while the second suspect is still on the run.