Allegheny County resident hospitalized with West Nile virus

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Baldwin resident has been hospitalized with Allegheny County's first human case of West Nile virus this year.

The Allegheny County Health Department said the Baldwin resident experienced fever and weakness, leading to hospitalization. The health department won't be releasing any more information but said the patient reported being outside frequently.

It's Pennsylvania's first recorded human case of West Nile virus this year, the county health department said.

In response, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection set up additional mosquito traps in the Baldwin area.

What is West Nile virus?

West Nile virus is spread to people from infected mosquitoes.

Most people infected with West Nile virus don't feel sick, according to the CDC. Only one in five people infected develop symptoms, which include a fever, a headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea and a rash. The health department says less than 1% of infected people become seriously ill.

There are no vaccines to prevent or medications to treat West Nile virus, the CDC says. People who believe they have the virus are encouraged to consult a health care provider.

The species of mosquitoes that carry West Nile virus are active from dawn to dusk. Residents can deter mosquito bites by using bug spray or covering up with clothes.

Mosquitoes can breed in as little as a half inch of stagnant water, so residents are encouraged to keep an eye out. Complaints about stagnant water can be reported online.