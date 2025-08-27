Baldwin man charged with abusing baby son

A man from Baldwin is charged with abusing his 4-month-old son, who police said ended up in the ICU.

On May 10, police began looking into the case after hospital staff reported multiple injuries on Glen Edwards' baby that they believed were consistent with child abuse. The day before, the infant was taken to the hospital by his mother because of an increased head size.

Investigators believe the abuse happened in March, when Edwards was watching his son. Cellphone records allegedly show him texting the mom saying, "I can't watch him anymore FR."

After the baby's hospital visit in March, records show that Edwards searched "effect of shaken baby syndrome." Investigators say the baby wasn't even diagnosed yet.

On May 10, while the 4-month-old was fighting to stay alive, police say data from Edwards' phone shows he searched three times "how much time you get for child abuse" after he received photos of his son from the mother.

Edwards is now facing multiple charges, including endangering the welfare of children and aggravated assault.