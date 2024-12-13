Baldwin-Whitehall students gather to bake cookies and sing carols for seniors

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A sweet gathering at a local high school brought together generations to celebrate the holiday season. Students at Baldwin High School got in the holiday spirit with seniors in the community as a part of an annual tradition on Friday morning.

'Tis the time for gathering and giving, as both young and old celebrate the season.

Bob and Carol Meador have been coming to the high school for the Holiday Cookie Extravaganza since it started seven years ago.

"It's like a part of the holidays that we look forward to every year," Bob said. "The kids really pour their hearts out. They really do a good job."

"We enjoy the music, the kids are so cute, and the cookies are always good," Carol said.

Nearly 200 students from kindergarten through the 12th grade took part in baking thousands of cookies and putting on a concert for seniors.

Sophomore Carter Banderinko and freshman, Kadence Holby, hoped they felt appreciated.

"It feels great to give it's just, it's a great feeling to know that you're making somebody else happy," Banderinko said.

"It just felt really cool to give back to them for everything they've done," Holby said.

For the Meadors, it makes a difference, spreading love and thanks all around.

"They're saying we're special and we mean something to them," Bob said. "It's authentic, you know they want to do it for the seniors, so you know and that means a lot."