FBI investigating anti-Catholic, antisemitic graffiti at Pittsburgh-area church

Parishioners of a Baldwin church said they're disgusted after discovering their place of worship was desecrated by vandals.

Mark Fortunato is at a loss after walking on Friday to the church his family has belonged to since the 1960s.

"For the life of me, can't wrap my hands around the whole thing," Fortunato said. "It's very disheartening."

He wanted to see the Virgin Mary statue up close to find it covered in a blue tarp. It's a fixture on the Baldwin campus for Saint Elisabeth of Hungary, a part of Triumph of the Holy Cross Parish, but a source familiar with the situation told KDKA that criminals recently vandalized the sculpture.

"Who would perpetrate such an act is beyond my understanding," Fortunato said.

That source said the incident happened sometime between July 8 and 9, with the culprits spray-painting graffiti that displayed anti-Catholic and antisemitic messaging through words and symbols. And they didn't just target the statue, but also a plaque of the founder of the church posted on the bell tower and a door of the old convent.

Joe Burich, whose son was baptized at the church, said while the parish remains active, the convent has been vacant for years, along with the schools on the campus off Route 51.

"It's just ridiculous, OK, for people to come in and do things like that and deface property, especially in a holy place like this," Burich said. "You just can't get away with things like that."

A spokesperson for the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh confirms that "concerning vandalism" was discovered about a week ago and reported to authorities.

The Baldwin Borough police chief told KDKA the department turned the investigation over to the FBI. The Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh also told KDKA it is aware of the situation.

"It's terrible, just terrible," Burich said.

As for those connected with the church, they hope those responsible face the consequences.

"Church, synagogue, mosque, none of it's acceptable," Fortunato said.

KDKA reached out to the FBI for comment but did not hear back on Friday night. The diocese told KDKA it may have more information to share next week.