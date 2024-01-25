Watch CBS News
Local News

Baldwin Borough Pool to stay closed for 2024 season

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Baldwin Borough Pool to stay closed for 2024 season
Baldwin Borough Pool to stay closed for 2024 season 00:15

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Baldwin Borough has announced that the community's pool will not open this year and will be closed for the 2024 season.

The borough says that some concrete, pipes, and pumps need to be replaced.

Once plans for the renovations are complete, the borough says they will share the vision for them and plan to reopen for the 2025 season.

Baldwin residents will be able to use the Brentwood Pool for the season at the rate that Brentwood residents pay.

The pool in Brentwood Borough reopened in 2021 after undergoing a $3 million facelift, closing the year prior. 

First published on January 25, 2024 / 1:07 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.