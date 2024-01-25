Baldwin Borough Pool to stay closed for 2024 season

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Baldwin Borough has announced that the community's pool will not open this year and will be closed for the 2024 season.

The borough says that some concrete, pipes, and pumps need to be replaced.

Once plans for the renovations are complete, the borough says they will share the vision for them and plan to reopen for the 2025 season.

Baldwin residents will be able to use the Brentwood Pool for the season at the rate that Brentwood residents pay.

The pool in Brentwood Borough reopened in 2021 after undergoing a $3 million facelift, closing the year prior.