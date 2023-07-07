Baldwin Borough police searching for missing 1-year-old

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pennsylvania State Police issued an advisory for a missing endangered person out of Baldwin Borough Thursday afternoon.

According to police, 1-year-old Infiniti James was last seen with Lamar Glover, who is driving a grayish/purple 2004 GMC Envoy, bearing the Pennsylvania license plate MDG-0911.

James has brown hair and brown eyes and was wearing pink pajama shorts and gray tennis shoes when she was last seen.

James and Glover were last located in the area of Keeport Drive in Baldwin Borough on July 6 at approximately 6 p.m. According to police, they believe James may be at special risk of harm or injury.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY: Missing Endangered Person Advisory. The Baldwin Borough PD is searching for Infiniti James. Call 911 if seen. pic.twitter.com/C23HC5quid — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) July 7, 2023

Anyone with information on James is asked to contact police immediately by calling 9-1-1, or the Baldwin Borough Police Department at 412-881-1300.