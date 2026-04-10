Bald eagle rescued in Slippery Rock returns to skies after months-long recovery

A bald eagle returned to the skies this week after he spent months recovering from injuries he sustained when he got entangled in a fence in Slippery Rock.

Tamarack Wildlife Center said it took in the bald eagle after it was rescued on Thanksgiving. An examination confirmed that the eagle had sustained "serious damage" to his tendons and ligaments in one foot, and he also had minor injuries to his body and wing, likely from trying to free himself from the fencing, the wildlife center said.

A bald eagle was rescued in Slippery Rock after he got his foot tangled in a fence. (Photo: Tamarack Wildlife Center/Facebook)

Tamarack said it made a custom shoe splint to support the eagle's foot while he healed. The rehabilitation team was worried about his hallux, or rear-facing toe, which eagles need for grabbing prey and perching.

After some physical therapy and care for his other wounds, the eagle moved to the wildlife center's large flight building, where he could work on rebuilding his stamina.

"Throughout his care, this eagle retained his amazing strength and became more feisty as he healed," the wildlife center wrote in a Facebook post.

Recently, the wildlife center gathered with the people who had rescued the eagle and released him back into the wild on State Game Lands 151. Tamarack shared photos of the eagle coming out of the crate and flying up into the sky.

"When the carrier door opened, he took a moment to turn around and then immediately launched straight into the air," the wildlife center wrote. "He banked over the gathered crowd, over the trees, and out of sight. Soar strong and free, beautiful eagle."