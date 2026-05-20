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Mine worker killed by falling rock in Greene County, state police investigating

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
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Patrick Damp

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Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a death at a Greene County mine that happened late on Tuesday night. 

According to state police, just after 11 p.m., troopers from the Waynesburg station were called to the Crabapple Portal of the Bailey Mine for a reported workplace incident. 

Once state police arrived, they found that 34-year-old Zachary Wolfe of Rices Landing had been "fatally injured" while working underground in the mine when he was crushed by a falling rock. 

State police said that the death at the mine remains under investigation. 

We're working to learn more about this story. Stay with KDKA-TV on air and online for the latest. 

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