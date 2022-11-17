Baden officials address resignation of police chief after alleged sex videos of him in uniform surface

Baden officials address resignation of police chief after alleged sex videos of him in uniform surfa

BADEN, Pa. (KDKA) — For the first time, officials in Baden publicly addressed the police chief's sudden resignation this week.

Baden Police Chief David Christner worked at the department for 21 years, but on Monday he officially retired. The move came after alleged sex videos surfaced of the chief while he was working.

Some residents believe the former chief got a pass and there should have been more consequences.

"Very disillusioned with how council handled this," Baden resident Vicki Capone said.

Capone feels the council didn't do enough to punish Christner. Sources told KDKA-TV that someone gave a council member a flash drive that allegedly contained sex videos of the chief in uniform while working, including at the police station and in a police car.

There are more than 50 files, sources say.

"They should have given an explanation on why he was able to take his retirement and why he wasn't fired," Capone said.

At a council meeting on Wednesday, Baden Assistant Solicitor Stephen Chesney defended the borough's actions.

"It's also important to know that council members acted immediately upon getting this information," Chesney said. "They received the information as a board on the 17th and took steps as a result on the 19th."

On Oct. 19, borough council approved and hired a company, CSI, to do an internal investigation after someone delivered the USB flash drive with the alleged sex videos of Christner to a borough member.

The investigation wasn't over when the chief resigned on Monday. KDKA-TV has learned Christner will only get what the collective bargaining agreement allows for a pension. He worked for the department for 21 years and became chief in 2010.

"I'm just disgusted," said Jack Spencer, a retired Baden police officer. "It's a stain on the badge."

Spencer worked with and under Christner for many years.

"Outstandingly stupid," he said. "There are video cameras everywhere. There is video in the station, and I don't know what he was thinking."

Right now, it remains to be seen who the current chief is. The officer in charge is Dereck Shipley.

Sources say the borough may be looking into the person who may have filmed the chief, adding it could be someone from the county's probation office in the juvenile division.

District Attorney David Lozier said his office isn't investigating because it is a borough issue. KDKA-TV tried to contact Christner on Wednesday, but he did not respond.