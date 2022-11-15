Baden police chief resigns after alleged sex videos of him in uniform surface

Police chief resigns after alleged sex videos of him in uniform surface

BADEN, Pa. (KDKA) — The chief of the Baden Police Department is stepping down after allegations of inappropriate conduct on the job.

Baden Police Chief David Christner has worked at the department for 21 years, but on Monday he officially retired. The move comes after alleged sex videos surfaced of the chief while he was working.

Sources told KDKA-TV that sex videos surfaced of Christner while in uniform working for the force, including at the police station more than once.

Baden resident Lisa Spak is appalled.

"It's outrageous," Spak said on Monday. "Did he record himself? He was at work. He was our police chief. I'm abhorrent that someone would do that in the police station like that."

Sources said the sex videos came to light after someone delivered a USB flash drive to a council member. On Oct. 19, the borough council approved and hired a company to do an internal investigation looking into the alleged misconduct. The investigation wasn't over, but the borough released a statement Monday confirming Christner resigned. His retirement is effective immediately.

KDKA-TV was told he will only receive what the collective bargaining agreement allows for a pension. He worked for the department for 21 years and became chief in 2010.

KDKA-TV tried to contact Christner, but he did not respond. Baden's mayor and several council members also did not respond Monday. Beaver County District Attorney David Lozier said this is a borough issue.

There is a borough meeting this Wednesday.