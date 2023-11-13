Baby strollers stolen off porches in Pittsburgh neighborhood, residents say

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Some parents in Pittsburgh's Bloomfield neighborhood say to keep an eye on baby strollers.

Residents say several of them have been stolen off their front porches.

After a recent outing, Bloomfield resident Alia Beaver had her hands full with three kids, so she left her stroller on the porch until she had a second to come back and grab it. But by that time, it was gone.

Beaver is one of several people living in Bloomfield who have had their strollers swiped.

"I had mine stolen, and two other people in that group so far this week," Beaver said.

Included in that group is Bloomfield homeowner Sarah Stroney.

"I always bring it in every time we go out. This one time I left it out, and the next time we went outside it was gone," Stroney said.

And it turns out these days, baby strollers are expensive and an easy turn for a potential thief.

"The one I had stolen, the base model was $1,000," Beaver said.

Both moms said they have had people reach out to help them. They just don't want this happening to anyone else.

"We just want people to know to bring all their things in," Stroney said. "Never leave anything out, even for a couple of minutes."