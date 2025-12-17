Baby Jesus stolen from Westmoreland County Nativity scene, prompting police investigation

An investigation is underway after Baby Jesus was stolen from a Nativity scene in Westmoreland County.

The City of Jeannette Police Department posted to social media on Wednesday afternoon, asking the public for their help in identifying three people who are accused of stealing a Baby Jesus figure from a display at the amphitheater.

Police said surveillance footage shows the three people at the amphitheater, taking Baby Jesus from the manger. Investigators shared several photos showing three people at night, wearing sweatshirts with their hoods pulled up and standing in the middle of the street.

An investigation is underway after Baby Jesus was stolen from a Nativity scene in Westmoreland County. (Photo: KDKA)

The people behind the Nativity scene said they just want Baby Jesus returned, no questions asked.

Police didn't release any other information about the alleged theft.

Anyone with information that could help identify the three people pictured is asked to contact the City of Jeannette Police Department by submitting a tip, calling 724-527-4013 or dialing 911.

"The cooperation of the community is greatly appreciated," Jeannette police wrote in an online post.

It's not the only Christmas-related crime under investigation in Westmoreland County. In Latrobe, police are asking the public for help identifying a person accused of stealing a Christmas tree from a family's front porch.

Video of that incident shows a man walking onto the front porch of a home along Spring Street around 2:30 a.m., unplugging the tree and walking off with it. Police haven't shared any updates about that case, but anyone with information is asked to call 724-537-5526.