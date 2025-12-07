Latrobe police looking to identify person accused of stealing Christmas tree from front porch

Police in Latrobe are asking for the public's help in locating a person who is accused of stealing a Christmas tree from a resident's front porch.

Video shows a man walking onto the front porch and unplugging the tree before walking off with it. Police say the theft occurred around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

Photo Credit: Latrobe Police Department

"Although we emphasize that stealing property of another is not acceptable, we also have empathy toward an individual that might be in so much need that that's their last resort," Chief Richard Bosco told KDKA-TV. "We would like the tree returned, and there are many that have already volunteered to help the individual and their time of need."

Anyone who may have information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Latrobe Police Department at 724-537-5526.