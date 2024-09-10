Baby found dead in Arnold home; police to search home as investigation continues

ARNOLD, Pa. (KDKA) - Police have issued a search warrant for a home in Westmoreland County where a baby was found unresponsive and later died overnight, sources said.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Investigators were called around 2 a.m. to a home on Kenneth Avenue in Arnold for a report of an unresponsive child, police said.

Authorities were unable to resuscitate the 6-month-old baby.

Police spoke to two people inside of the home, but they have not been identified as parents. At this time, no charges have been filed. An autopsy is set for Tuesday afternoon.

Sources told KDKA police plan to search the home this afternoon after securing the warrant.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.