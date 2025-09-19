Avonworth is undefeated and riding high after big win vs. Thomas Jefferson

The football team at Avonworth High School is undefeated and riding high after last week's big win against Thomas Jefferson.

Avonworth, the defending WPIAL 3A champions, hosted Thomas Jefferson last Friday and came up big with a 41-14 victory over the defending 4A champions.

The Antelopes are now 4-0 on the season and are feeling good with last week's win as they prepare to face Hopewell on Friday night.

"41 to 14 was not what I expected," said Avonworth's Dimitri Velisaris.

Velisaris, a junior running back, racked up 166 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries last week in the win against Thomas Jefferson.

Avonworth junior running back had two big games in a row, helping lead his team to a big win over Thomas Jefferson. Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

"After the first couple plays, I feel like I'm going and I can't be stopped," Velisaris said. "To be honest, I'm seeing a lot. First I see where an open gap is. Then I'll see like, if there's another defender coming. Praying that one of my blockers is coming to hit him. If not, I'll make a move. And then hopefully I'm seeing the endzone."

Velisaris says this team, this year, is a powerhouse and are looking to go all the way this time around after losing 36-33 to Northwestern Lehigh in the 3A state championship game last year.

So far, Avonworth is looking dominant on the year, only allowing 21 points combined in their first three games of the season.

Avonworth is hosting Hopewell on Friday night looking to extend their winning streak to five games.