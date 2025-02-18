National Aviary planning to soar to new heights with creation of new conservancy

The National Aviary on Pittsburgh's North Side is home to more than 500 birds, and it's preparing to take flight on a new adventure.

The Aviary is receiving a major donation, Shady Side Academy Middle School, and the organization will use the property to create a first-of-its-kind conservation site.

National Aviary executive director Cheryl Tracy shared how the project will help the organization soar to new heights and inspire more people to save birds.

"This takes the aviary to the next level," she said.

Shady Side Academy alumnus Kent Rockwell's conservancy plans to buy the academy's middle school in Fox Chapel and donate the 35-acre property where the new National Aviary SK Rockwell Conservancy will come to life.

"We are so very excited and we're so grateful to Kent Rockwell through the SK Rockwell Conservancy, he plans to donate a significant contribution to the aviary, 35 acres of property. It's a 48,000-square-foot building. And then in addition to that, a $10 million endowment, so that we can support our programs into the future," Tracy said.

Tracy said they plan to build a conservation breeding center behind the main building, which is a stone mansion. It'll be a haven for birds that are endangered, critically endangered, or extinct in the wild.

"Birds that are local, like the northern goshawk are one example of a species that we would like to be involved with. Stretching to other species that are critically endangered in North America, all the way to the hooded vulture, which is a species that is rapidly declining in Africa. We think that the ability to have far-reaching impacts all over the world. And we'll be able to do that right here in Pittsburgh," Tracy said.

The gymnasium will be transformed into a full-fledged teaching hospital, the Daniel G. And Carole L. Kamin Veterinary Teaching Hospital. The Kamins shared what they called a generous gift to support the avian hospital.

"We have a very renowned avian veterinarian. Her name is Dr. Pilar Fish, and she and her team have done amazing things regarding advancements in treatments with preventative medicine, and neonatal and reproductive care, and those things are critically important. Especially when we look at endangered species and working to help save those species from extinction. What we want to do is we want to be able to share this knowledge with the rest of the world so that future generations can continue the great work that we have started here at the National Aviary," said Tracy.

She said they also plan to use residential properties on the property as well.

"And we plan to host interns and fellows from all over the world," she said.

There are also plans for an interactive education center that will offer a wide variety of educational programs for all ages.

The National Aviary family is counting down the days until they can start growing their flock in Fox Chapel in 2027.

"We expect that we would expect that we would begin our renovations to the property in 2026. With an anticipated opening date in 2027," said Tracy.

"Bringing all of those all that expertise together really has an impact and then being able to share that globally and to be able to teach in the education center that has a lasting impact. And that's where we're really excited to bring this vision to fruition," she added.

Shady Side Academy Middle School students will move into a new building next year. According to the school, Rockwell and his partner made a large donation for the construction of the new Rockwell Middle School on Shady Side Academy's main campus. The brand-new school is expected to be complete by early 2026.