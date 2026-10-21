Austin Lemieux and Neal Shipley grouped together for PGA Tour event in Bermuda

Two popular names with deep ties to the Pittsburgh region will be grouped this week at the PGA Tour's event in Bermuda.

The Butterfield Bermuda Championship will get underway on Thursday at the Port Royal Golf Course in Bermuda, and when the tournament begins, Neal Shipley will be playing alongside Austin Lemieux, the son of former Pittsburgh Penguins owner Mario Lemieux.

Shipley, 25, a native of Mt. Lebanon, has made a name for himself in the golf world over the past few years after making a meteoric rise to popularity in 2024 when he earned low amateur honors at both the Masters and the U.S. Open.

Since then, Shipley won two events on the Korn Ferry Tour and has earned his PGA Tour card.

Earlier this year, Shipley made history when he made the first-ever hole-in-one in the TGL, an indoor, professional golf league based out of Florida.

Lemieux, 30, is making his PGA Tour debut this week after shooting a 66, the number synonymous with his father's illustrious NHL career, in a qualifying event in Florida last week.

Following in his father's footsteps, Lemieux initially took up hockey, playing at the collegiate level at Arizona State University. He is now pursuing a career in the game of golf.

"I'm already pretty nervous, a little bit," Lemieux said Monday. "Everyone gets nerves, and I'm just trying to deal with them as best as I can."

The two Pittsburgh-area natives will be joined in their group by Luke Clanton, who was a TGL teammate of Shipley. The trio is set to tee off at 7:52 a.m. Thursday.