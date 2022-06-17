Watch CBS News
Local News

Aurohealth recalls Walgreens and Kroger branded pain medications due to bad packaging

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Recall issued for certain pain medications
Recall issued for certain pain medications 00:30

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Over 4,000 medication bottles are being recalled.

The bottles contain the pain relievers acetaminophen, ibuprofen, and aspirin, and were sold at Kroger and Walgreens.

Now, there's nothing wrong with the medications themselves, but the bottles do not meet standards for child safety and resistance.

They could allow a child to open them and accidentally eat the medication.

All the bottles are branded by either Walgreens or Kroger.

You can see if your purchase is affected and what the next steps are on the Consumer Product Safety Commission website at this link.

First published on June 17, 2022 / 6:45 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.