Audit finds VisitPittsburgh lacks in transparency, mixed public and private funding

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The organization charged with promoting tourism and bringing conventions to Pittsburgh lacks transparency and accountability, according the findings of a Allegheny County Controller's released Thursday.

The audit said VisitPittsburgh denied county auditors access to the salaries of much of its staff and co-mingled private and public funds, making it impossible for the controller to determine their effectiveness.

BREAKING: County Controller audit says VisitPittsburgh lacks transparency and accountability. The agency charged with bringing conventions and tourism comes under fire for lack of results. @KDKA — Andy Sheehan (@AndySheehankdka) April 13, 2023

"VisitPITTSBURGH failed to provide data applicable to its compensation costs that we requested. We view this lake of transparency as a major cause for concern," the report said.

The audit looked at the time period from Jan. 1, 2017 to Sept. 30, 2022.

The audit's findings also include, according to the County Controller's office

Key local stakeholders are not being adequately represented on the organization's Board of Directors,

Hotel tax dollars have not been accounted for as restricted revenues as required,

The organization's accounting records do not clearly identify how hotel tax dollars have been spent,

A misallocation of personnel resources,

Reserves being maintained by the organization are not reasonable,

And, the improper recording of event subsidy liabilities.

The County Controller's report is urging VisitPittsburgh to put "a greater focus on cost control." They are also asking that the organization provide detailed salary information for their entire staff and to put in place a policy to provide "accurate" information on its activities to stakeholders.

Read the full report here:

The organization has long come under fire for failing to fill the David L. Lawrence Convention Center and promoting tourism in the region.

State Sen. Wayne Fontana is calling for its reorganization.